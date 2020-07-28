Nashville’s JW Marriott adapts to keep guests, employees safe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the pandemic continues, more and more companies are making adjustments to how they do business.

Premiere hotels like the JW Marriott in downtown Nashville are adapting as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

Beginning this week, all Marriott hotels are requiring guests to wear face masks in their indoor public spaces and have placed signs in the front lobbies. Employees were already been required to wear masks.

The JW Marriott closed in mid-April and had no business until they reopened on June 15.

There are also new safety measures to protect guests in their rooms. Remote controls are disinfected daily and placed into a protective plastic sleeve. QR codes are used for in-room dining instead of menus and each elevator has a touchless sanitization station.

The hotel wants customers to know the hotel industry has thought of everything. So far, the overwhelming majority of people are complying with the new protocols.

“People understand the position we’re in, we’re providing service that’s our industry we’re providing safety and we’re also trying to follow the guidance of the mayor and the CDC and the AHLA so we gently remind people that’s our angle, our angle isn’t political, it’s not trying to be divisive. It’s simply a matter of this is what we feel is the most safe for your experience and we ask that you participate,” explained VP and GM of the JW Marriott Lukus Kindlesparker.

Kindlesparker described the impact of the pandemic as three 9/11’s stacked on top of each, with two 2008’s right behind it.

The company’s first round of layoffs were in April. Marriott tried to cover employee’s benefits for as long as they could. Now, 30% of their normal staff is back. but the reality is, business doesn’t look promising through the end of the year and there could be more layoffs.

“When the bars and restaurants were allowed to open with limited capacity, we saw a little uptick. When live music was introduced, we saw a bigger uptick. We were starting to ride this wave of optimism. When the mayor had to make the unfortunate order to close the bars at 10:00 p.m., that was immediate impact for us. July 4th weekend, which we all know is always a great weekend here, that weekend was pretty devastating,” said Kindlesparker.

The cancellation of conventions in Music City has also had a major impact. Once business rebounds, Kindlesparker said those who have lost their job will be the first people called to come back to work.

