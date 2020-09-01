Nashville’s first augmented reality scavenger hunt starts September 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s first augmented reality scavenger hunt is the brainchild of Centric Creative and their mental wellness brand mindmilk. We spoke to Christy Beckwith, the CMO of Centric Creative, to learn more about the game.

“We’re really excited about it because we wanted to give Nashville something fun, that was safe, that was free for them to do, and we get to enjoy all of our beautiful local art.”

Beckwith told News 2 that the scavenger hunt was a way to get people out and about in a safe way during the COVID pandemic. She said it’s fun for the whole family.

“It’s a really fun game, there’s 70 clues around town. There’s a bunch of murals, I can’t even count how many there are in there. There’s 14 that come to life and a bunch more. So, you’re going to get to see some of Nashville’s premiere murals, it’s beautiful.”

It’s also easy to get started on the scavenger hunt, but you will need to download two apps before you’re able to play.

“The easiest way is to download the goose chase app first. Search mindmilk, and then all of the instructions are in there. It’ll tell you how to get the ROAR app, how to play, everything. Easiest thing is to download goose chase on the app store or google play store and just search mindmilk and you’re ready to go.”

The scavenger hunt lasts for the entire month of September, and if you manage to get far enough in the scavenger hunt, you may win a prize.

“There’s $1,000 dollars for anybody who completes over 5,000 points in the game. They will be entered into a draw on October 2.”

There are also five super challenges in the scavenger hunt. If someone completes all of them, they will be entered into a second $500 dollar prize draw.

