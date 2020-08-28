Nashville’s COVID-19 Assessment Centers close due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — All three COVID-19 Assessment Centers in Nashville were shut down immediately Friday morning when a Tornado Watch was issued for a majority of Middle Tennessee, including Davidson County.

The sites closed were Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the former K-Mart on Murfreesboro Pike.

Meharry Medical College, along with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management, decided to close the centers early “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Office of Emergency Management said people already in line to be assessed when the closure was announced were still administered a coronavirus test.

The centers are expected to reopen Monday at 7 a.m.

