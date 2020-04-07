Nashville Zoo taking extra precautions after tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the Director of Veterinary Services at the Nashville Zoo, Dr. Heather Robertson has spent some quality time with the zoo’s two Sumatran tigers.

“Our two girls are awesome cats. They’re sisters,” she explained. “They get a little jealous of each other.”

Robertson now worries about the big cats more than ever after she learned Sunday that a four-year-old Malayan tiger at the Bronx Zoo had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“It is shocking to have something that we can actually transmit to our animals and that’s just not the norm, so it’s a little more alarming to us to know that we’re the ones carrying something to them,” the doctor said.

A zoo employee in the Bronx who had direct contact with the Malayan tiger is believed to have transmitted the virus, according to health officials.

At the Nashville Zoo, Robertson said employees have indirect contact with the tigers, but that could theoretically still spread it.

“They are close enough to them sometimes within that six feet parameter, so if someone was sick or coughed or sneezed in their general area, it definitely could transmit to our animals,” she explained.

Robertson added, “Now we’re gonna go as far as to make sure any employees working with cats are wearing at least a cloth, handsewn mask, or one that can be made at home, just to protect the cats as an extra precaution.”

According to Dr. Robertson, all of the animals at the Nashville Zoo are healthy, no employees have been diagnosed with the virus and visitors have not been allowed inside in weeks; however, with so many unknowns about the virus, she said they will not be taking any chances.

The doctor added that the coronavirus test performed on the tiger at the Bronx Zoo was done at a veterinary lab and did not take a test away from a human.

