Nashville Zoo reopens to public Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere will reopen to the public Monday as Nashville remains in Phase Two of the city’s Road to Reopening plan.

The Nashville Zoo closed its doors nearly three months ago for COVID-19 and only the animal care team has been allowed inside.

They will reopen their doors to members only Monday morning and non-members will be welcomed Thursday.

New safety measures are in place for attendees.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and everyone four years of age and older is required to wear a face mask. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the zoo will only accept credit cards for payment. Visitors must follow a one-way path through the exhibits and some attractions — including animal shows and backstage passes — are closed.

In addition to these precautions, hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the zoo.

Masks will be required for attendees until Nashville reaches Phase Four of reopening.

In early May, the zoo experienced historic damage when a rare derecho blew through Middle Tennessee. High winds knocked down more than 50 trees and damaged fences, holding areas and animal habitats. Thankfully, no animals were harmed in the storm.

The Nashville Zoo is home to more than 2,674 animals and 365 species and attracts more than one million visitors each year.

