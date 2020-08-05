Nashville Zoo offers special deal through end of August

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo re-opened earlier this summer at half capacity, per the guidelines set by the Mayor’s Office.

However, the summer heat and COVID-19 pandemic have kept attendance below 50-percent. We spoke to Jim Bartoo, Marketing, and Public Relations Director at the Nashville Zoo to learn more details about what visitors should know.

Bartoo said there is a limit to how many visitors the zoo can allow right now. However, attendance has been lower than expected.

“We have been required by the Mayor’s Office to reduce our attendance by half, or 50 percent. And we’re not quite seeing that. In June and July, it was very hot. We were seeing numbers below that, 35- percent, 32-percent.”

To bring in more visitors, the Nashville Zoo is offering half-price admission through the remainder of the month. The afternoon half-price special, or “halfternoons,” are available every single day in August. Every Wednesday, free carousel rides are also something people can take advantage of.

“All they have to do is go online, and when they reserve their spot online, and if they reserve any time frame 1:00 p.m. or after, the price would be half of what it is if you were to buy in the morning.”

The Nashville Zoo is dedicated to safety. There is a one-way path that you can follow around the zoo, and some exhibits where social distancing would be a challenge, remained closed. Masks are required for zoo visitors older than 13-years-old. More information is available on their website.

