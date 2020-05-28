Nashville winery struggling to stay afloat amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville wineries are struggling to rebound after COVID-19 forced them to shut down for two months.

“It was terrifying actually,” said Jodie Morgan, manager of Grinder’s Switch Winery. The winery is owned by Morgan’s family. They have two locations: one in Centerville, the other in Marathon Village of Nashville.

“Two months ago, no one had any idea what the future holds, and we don’t really know now,” Morgan said. “It was very difficult to plan and it was hard to figure out our next steps.”

Wednesday, the winery only saw five customers.

“We’ve dropped sales 80-85% over the last couple of months,” Morgan said.

Grinder’s Switch is located in Marathon Village, an artsy entertainment district in downtown Nashville typically filled with tourists. The winery has now changed its operation-style to fit within CDC recommendations and safely welcome customers in.

“We’re only allowed 8 people along this whole bar,” said Brandon Tharp, a wine taster for the business. “Before there was a lot of fun interaction. We were back and forth with the guests. Now, we’re pouring all of our wine at the back table, serving it to them upfront and then, taking a step back to talk about the wines.”

For now, management says they can survive through the end of the year at current operation. After that, they will have to make a tough decision about how or if they can move forward.

Grinder’s Switch is open 7 days a week for curbside service and limited indoor services.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE