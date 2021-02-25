Nashville to start vaccinating residents 65 and older

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville leaders will move into another phase of COVID-19 vaccinations this week.

Currently, people in Phase 1b and those 70 and older have been receiving the vaccine. Metro Health officials said 30,000 residents 70 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and there were a total of 58,000 residents in that group.

Starting Friday, residents over 65 years of age can make reservations and receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Metro Health officials also wanted to remind people there are other ways to get the vaccine, including through Vanderbilt Health.

The Walmart Supercenter on Charlotte Pike will also have an event to mass-vaccinate people over the next five days. Walmart will follow the same guidelines as counties, so that’ll be for people 65 and older and those on phase 1-b. CLICK HERE to register.

Metro health leaders are expecting the county to get about 12,000 doses of the vaccine next week.

“Each week, it ends up that we get a little bit more than what was initially allocated and I appreciate the state’s partnership for doing that,” said Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force Chair Dr. Alex Jahangir. “Johnson & Johnson’s review is tomorrow. Dr. Hildreth is on that panel. If that committee approves it and the FDA does all the sign-offs, that vaccine will also enter our supply chain very quickly.”

Metro leaders are also working to make sure the vaccine is equally distributed to minority communities. There’s a town hall event being hosted on the topic next week.

CLICK HERE for information on getting vaccinated in Davidson County.