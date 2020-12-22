Nashville to open first COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Less than two weeks after a COVID-19 vaccine was approved, the Metro Nashville Health Department transformed the East Nashville Explore Community Center into a clinic to administer the shots.

The city received 3,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine Tuesday and expect a shipment of 6,000 from Pfizer Wednesday.

The clinic will begin operations Wednesday with 311 people scheduled to receive the first dose.

The health department and Mayor John Cooper announced the first vaccines would go to those with Meharry Medical College who have been working and volunteering at the city’s testing sites – many since March.

“The term ‘essential’ only begins to describe the roll that these medical professionals have filled over this last year,” Cooper said in a press conference Tuesday. “They’re been courageous, selfless, vigilant, and professional, in the service of our community during this pandemic. But really, if you’ve been tested, you know what a comforting presence they are during a stressful time and I’m grateful to every one of them.”

In this first phase, following the state guidelines will be health care workers closest to the virus every day, long term care facilities and in-home care employees, as well as first responders.

First responders include firefighters, police officers, sheriff’s deputies, and the emergency communications center. They are scheduled to receive their first dose on December 28th.

The vaccine is optional for all of these staff members and first responders.

The cases will be stored down the street at the Lentz Public Health Center.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gill Wright said Nashville prepared early on for the Pfizer vaccines by getting freezers cold enough to store them. That is why the state is giving Music City so many of the Pfizer vaccines.

“We received Moderna, they had an extra allocation of Pfizer,” Wright explained at the press conference. “We have the capability of holding the Pfizer because we have ultra cold freezers. So, we do owe the state some of the Moderna back, but we feel that the amounts that we’ve worked out should be able to cover a 70 percent acceptance rate of that 8,000 people.”

Within the next few weeks, they expect these two shipments of vaccines to cover all of our A1A priority vaccine recipients.

These vaccines are given by appointment only. Wright said they are communicating and working with the necessary departments to schedule appointments.

They are also working with HCA to open another location to administer vaccines.

Urgent Cares and clinics who have been offering testing during the pandemic can contact the health department to get in as A1A or A1B recipients.

Each person who receives the shot will also receive a vaccine card and needs to bring it with them when they come to get their second dose in 21 days.