NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Public Health Department has issued Public Health Order 12 which will pave the way for Nashville to move into Phase 3 of reopening on Thursday.

Public Health Order 12 lifts additional restrictions for businesses and facilities for safe and responsible reopening.

Such operations previously suspended or limited as a mitigation strategy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to continue as normal. Guidance detailed in Order 12 will last 31 days and after that time, conditions will be re-assessed to determine whether advancing to the next phase of operation is safe.

Public and private events with as many as 500 people will be allowed, provided a detailed health plan is submitted to Metro Public Health for approval. The health department will determine a safe number of attendees base on risk factor and mitigation strategies.

Order 12 also reduces some restrictions on bars and restaurants, limiting capacity to 50 percent by Tennessee Building and Fire Code standards, with a maximum of 100 people permitted per floor. Up to 100 additional people can be allowed in an establishment’s outdoor area, provided social distancing practices are in place. Closing time for on-premises consumption will remain at 11 p.m. and will apply to bars and restaurants equally.

Transpotainment vehicles will be allowed to permit up to 25 people, or half capacity whichever is lower.

Sporting events played at Nissan Stadium must adhere to the Nissan Stadium Safe Stadium Plan. Businesses and entities opened during previous phases such as gyms, hair salons, and retail stores can operate at the same capacity restrictions as existed since modified Phase 2.

Davidson County’s mask requirements remain unchanged and will remain in effect in Phase 3. Those 65 years of age and older or with underlying health conditions should continue to stay home if possible.

The health order goes into effect at 12 a.m. Thursday, October 1 and will remain in effect until November 1 unless otherwise extended.

For more information, visit the COVID-19 Nashville website.

