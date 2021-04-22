Nashville to close mass vaccination site at Music City Center in late May

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The city of Nashville will close its mass vaccination site at Music City Center at the end of May, according to Metro health officials.

Dr. Gill Wright, the interim director of the Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday morning that “after much consideration and thought” the city made the decision to “close the clinic entirely at the end of the day on May 28th.”

“When we opened the clinic at Music City Center, we knew that at some point, we would move to the next phase and close that site,” he explained.

Dr. Wright said first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered at the site until May 7 with second doses concluding on May 28.

Until that point, he said they will offer the vaccine to the first 1,000 walk-ins daily at the Music City Center. Appointments can still be made online.

After the May 28 closure of the site, Dr. Wright said COVID-19 vaccinations will still be offered at the former Kmart location on Murfreesboro Road and at mobile events throughout Davidson County.

Metro health officials said approximately 38.5% of Nashville residents have been vaccinated as of Thursday morning.