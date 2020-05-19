Nashville State plans to have students back on campus this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville State Community College closed all six of their campuses when COVID-19 hit Tennessee, but they made sure learning continued.

“I am not letting a pandemic stop our purpose we have a mission to serve,” said NSCC President Shanna Jackson, “We really bounded together and did the best thing that we could for our students by moving things online.”

Online classes became the norm and interactions with other students and teachers moved to Zoom, but now there are discussions about opening the campuses back up in the fall.

“We are going to work hard to make sure we have safety precautions and we are following all the guidelines to have a safe experience for our students,” said Jackson.

A task force has been formed to discuss the best options for opening as well as what each of the campuses needs to do moving forward.

“Davidson has it’s own rules and then there are other guidelines in place in other communities so the task force is really doing a plan per campus of how to safely open and also following the guidelines,” said Jackson.

Could we see things open sooner?

“We are hopeful that by the end of the summer we can, by appointment, help students get through the process of enrolling in college,” said Jackson. “I am so proud of how our faculty and staff and students reacted to a situation that was unknown and evolving.”

