Nashville speakeasy invests in air purifiers costing thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Red Phone Booth in downtown Nashville wasted no time during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Before reopening last week, owners invested $20,000 into safety improvements to make customers feel at ease when returning to the speakeasy club.

“It was like doing a full reopen,” General Manager Jon Ho said, “You start going through this list and you realize what you really need to do to keep people safe. It’s like ‘wow’ and you keep adding another thing to it, and another thing goes on the list, and another thing. And before you know it, I’ve got a list in the office on the dry erase board that is 80 plus things long.”

The Red Phone Booth’s biggest addition is five new air purifiers throughout the business, including one in the HVAC system on the roof. The purifier kills viruses and bacteria, which Ho hopes will give people confidence coming back.

“It transcends dollars and cents at this point,” Ho said.

Other improvements include spraying a medical-grade disinfectant to all surfaces, installing a Plexiglass barrier to the bar, and only allowing staff inside the cigar humidor.

“It’s at what point is enough, enough. And enough is enough when no one gets sick. Enough is enough when no one is scared. Enough is enough when everyone feels safe being in the building,” Ho said.

There are around 450 members at the Red Phone Booth. But Ho said half of the customer base relies on hotel referrals from out of town guests.

“The hotels are our other source of revenue. The hotel guests come and are sent over from the concierges, but that doesn’t exist right now,” Ho said.

The Red Phone Booth opened last week on a reservation-only capacity. While following the half capacity guidelines, Ho said the speakeasy can serve around 60 customers at a time.

