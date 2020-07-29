Nashville Sounds cancel 2020 alternate season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There will no longer be a 2020 alternate season for the Nashville Sounds at First Horizon Park, according to Sounds officials.

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has made the difficult decision to forego the 2020 Alternate Season at First Horizon Park. With the rapidly changing state of the pandemic in Davidson County, it has become clear the unique idea is not possible for many reasons outside of our control. We appreciate the outpouring of support from our loyal season ticket members and baseball fans alike. The Nashville Sounds

Officials said they remain hopeful to host non-baseball events at First Horizon Park in the near future.

The 2021 Minor League Baseball Schedule will be announced at a later date.

