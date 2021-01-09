Nashville senior citizens begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – This weekend 1,200 Nashville senior citizens are receiving their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through the Metro Nashville Public Health Department.

The first 600 got their shots on Saturday, including Nancy Thorpe.

“I feel very fortunate to be in an age group that is able to get it this soon,” Thorpe said.

On Thursday the Metro Health Department opened 4,800 January time slots for those 75 and older. All of those appointments filled up in less than 24 hours.

MPHD spokesman, Brian Todd, says you must have an appointment to get vaccinated. But you can still join the waitlist by clicking here, or by calling 615-862-7777.

According to Todd, the health department could receive extra vaccines from the state at any time. If people don’t show up to their appointments, the health department will begin calling people on the waitlist. On Saturday, they called around eight extra people.

“It’s very good. I didn’t have to sit in line or nothing,” senior Vivian White said.

“I’m so glad that it’s available,” senior Loretta Cantrell said.

“I think I’m going to feel much better,” senior Van Sumner said, “I get the second shot on the 30th. Yeah, I’m feeling good about it.”

For those lucky enough to snag one of the first appointments, they say it’s a beacon of hope.

“A lot of the folks that have been here today have talked about ‘this is my first outing in months.’ They’re so excited to be here. They’re grateful to get the shot. But more importantly, they’re grateful for the interaction with other people,” Todd said.

“Well it makes me a little more comfortable, and the more people that get the vaccine I would think everybody would feel a little more comfortable. Still wear a mask. But then at least maybe the numbers will go down,” Thorpe said.