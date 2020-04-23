Nashville SC staff excited for what comes next after COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 2020 was supposed to be Nashville SC’s inaugural season. Instead, the team only got through two games before Major League Soccer halted its schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

News 2 spoke to Jamie Watson, as well as Lori Lindsey, who will make up two-thirds of the Nashville SC broadcast team. Watson said when they first got the call that games were called off, there was a lot of confusion. However, it didn’t take long for confusion to turn to gratitude as the entire team and staff realized the gravity of the situation.

Watson also said, however, that when the time comes for sports to resume, Nashville should be ready for quiet the celebration.

“When the time’s right, and we’re able to be back in stadiums with people, we’re going to make sure it’s a celebration like no other!” Watson told News 2. “Because it will be that. It’ll be a celebration of, kind of returning to normality. Our new normality. It’ll be a return to sport, and a return to Nashville SC playing at Nissan stadium in Nashville.”

Just because the season has stopped, doesn’t mean that the Nashville SC broadcast team isn’t staying busy! Watson, Lindsey, and Tony Husband, the third member of the team, have been hopping on zoom to keep their commentary fresh.

“We’re doing kind of, for lack of a better word, ‘mock games’. So we’ll take a lot of the MLS games that have been played the first couple weeks of the season, and we watch them via zoom! So we can hear each other, and we can commentate, and we continue to build that charisma and camaraderie among the three of us!”

There is no word yet as to when the MLS will resume its schedule.

