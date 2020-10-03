Nashville SC player tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A team player of the Nashville Soccer Club (SC) tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the soccer club.

The release stated as soon as the player received a positive result, they went into self-isolation immediately.

The team began contract tracing and suspended all training until all other players and staff returned with consecutive negative results.

Following the additional testing, and the rest of the players and staff getting two negative test results, Nashville SC is now traveling to Foxborough, Massachusetts for Saturday night’s match against the New England Revolution.

Officials said in accordance with CDC guidelines, the player will continue to self-isolate until medically cleared under the supervision of the club’s medical staff.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. CT.

No other information was immediately released.

