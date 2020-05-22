Nashville salon preps for re-opening; adds additional safety precautions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thursday, Mayor John Cooper announced Nashville will move to Phase 2 of his Roadmap to Reopening plan on May 25.

Salons, nail, and tattoo businesses will be able to open by appointment only with less than 10 people in the building at a time. City leaders also require masks and daily temperature checks for employees.

“We are still very cautious about it,” said Yolanda Crutcher, co-owner of Vizions Hair Salon near Brentwood. “One of the things that we don’t want to do is open too soon.”

Vizions plans to not only adhere to the city guidelines but create their own specifications. Clients will only be allowed in one at a time.

“We’ll be letting our clients know to not come in the salon, but to text before to make sure the first person is out,” said Lori Prime, also co-owner.

Crutcher and Prime share the salon and now plan to split days of service instead of both working on the same days.

“I would do Tuesday, she would do Wednesday, I would do Thursday,” Crutcher explained. “It’s going to be a high influx the first few weeks to get everybody in and on some type of rotation.”

They also plan to provide face shields and masks for clients who do not have their own.

“We’re asking that they come with their own mask, but we will have them here for them,” Prime explained. “At the shampoo bowl, we have face shields… that they can just hold up to their face so that the back of the mask doesn’t get wet while they are getting serviced.”

While Vizions is allowed to open on Memorial Day, they have chosen to wait until June 1 to open their doors.

