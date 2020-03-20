Nashville restaurant owners fear future after closing dining rooms

NASHVILLE, Teen. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper ordered restaurants in Davidson County to close dining rooms by the end of business Friday in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I had to lay off all my staff, unexpectedly, and they’re people that have been with me most of their lives….I don’t know, kind of speechless,” Arnold’s Country Kitchen Owner Kahlil Arnold told News 2.

“Two weeks ago, business was as usual. Then last week we were down 30 percent, then this week, we’re down 90-95 percent of what we’re doing,” he said.

Arnold, like thousands of other restaurants, say they understand “why,” they just don’t know “how.”

One chef in East Nashville reaching out to News 2 with her message:

“This has me shook to my core. I’ve dedicated the majority of my adult life to the hospitality industry. Willingly and wholeheartedly. I love it. Always have. But between the tornado and then corona I find myself broken and beat down. I want to fight.! I really really do but it feels impossible to win.”

“It’s just decimating the industry. You know when your sales are down within two weeks, 90-95 percent you still got rent due… pay role tax, you got state sales tax, you got insurance,” Arnold explained.

A newly formed coalition called Tennessee Action for Hospitality is petitioning the governor for help. Including eliminating payroll tax immediately, abating sales tax and LBD tax payments, and requiring insurance companies to cover loss of revenue.

“We pay over $1,200 dollars a month in insurance, and yet we finally need to collect on insurance, and they aren’t even there for us,” Arnold said.

For many businesses, insurance excludes bacteria, fungus, mold, and viruses.

“I’m not sick, I don’t know anybody that is sick, so we try to look at the bright side, Arnold added, “But it’s just overwhelming to see every restaurant in town close… to see so many people out of work…”

He says his industry needs help, and they need it soon.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Cheatham 2 Cumberland 1 Davidson 101* Dickson 2 Dyer 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 5 Jefferson 1 Knox 3 Maury 1 Montgomery 3 Robertson 2 Rutherford 1 Sevier 1 Shelby 4 Sullivan 1 Sumner 11 Tipton 1 Williamson 35 Wilson 3 Residents of other states/countries 40 Total Cases – as of (3/20/20) 228

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

