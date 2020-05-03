Nashville residents travel to other counties to shop and eat

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a beautiful Saturday, perfect for a meal on the patio or strolling shops, but not in Nashville just yet.

“We knew we could come out here, get a breath of fresh air, enjoy the scene, do a little shopping as well,” Ulysses Smith told News 2 as he headed into CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin.

“I was furloughed for three months as well so I’ve really been home,” said Paul Faust, who traveled from Green Hills with his a family for a dinner in Franklin.

It’s simple pleasures such as window shopping or having someone else refill your drink that makes a drive down the interstate worth it.

“To be able to sit and eat somewhere other than our own dinner table, just to be waited on, not have to do the dishes afterward,” Faust explained.

Many say they’re not worried about restaurants and stores social distancing tables and wearing proper protection, as well as people following CDC recommendations.

“You have to do what they ask you to do, whether it’s the face mask, the sanitizer, I’m in the truck so my wife has Lysol wipes and all,” Smith said.

While many businesses wait eagerly in Nashville, those like Casey King are just happy to be with family, celebrating events like her graduation from Lipscomb University.

“None of me and my family have been able to eat out in like two months, so just the fact that we’re all able to be together for one and then eat somewhere nice and get to celebrate me, even though I don’t get to actually walk across the stage, we still get to celebrate, so I’m grateful for that,” King told News 2.

Even if they have to sit at separate tables.

