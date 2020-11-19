Nashville residents react to mayor’s ‘Rule of 8’ ahead of Thanksgiving

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Family Thanksgiving gatherings and friends-givings with groups of more than eight people are no longer allowed in Nashville starting Monday, after Mayor John Cooper announced the ‘Rule of 8’ Thursday.

Only in 2020 would Thanksgiving be called a “super-spreader event.”

Mayor Cooper said the Halloween holiday started the dreaded winter curve with record numbers, seeing more cases than our worst spike in July.

About 10 percent of tests are coming back positive, with 362 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Davidson County, 129 of which are in the ICU, leaving hospital capacity at 8 percent.

As of Monday, November 23rd, groups can no longer be as big as 25. The mayor also announced

that they’ll be much stricter on event permits.

Metro Nashville Public School students will not be allowed to have any indoor extra curricular activities.

“I can see both sides of it because the hospitalizations have increased. There’s more risk or perceived risk and so I totally see why,” said Nashville resident Naomi Kocher. “But, I also see the other side of it, the holidays are coming up and my grandmother just mentioned to me yesterday of how disappointed she was to not be able to be with family.”

A Twitter poll found that out of about 600 votes, about 70 percent of people did not agree with the new rule.

Nashville resident Jordan Fitzsimons told News 2 he won’t be enjoying dinner with his parents this year, but ultimately the rule is not what will detour people from large gatherings.

“He can make a rule three people or less, but people are still gonna show up,” Fitzsimons said. “We need to take responsibility and make the choices for ourselves, there’s gonna be plenty of people that don’t care about the eight rule and there’s gonna be plenty of people that aren’t doing it.”

Art Rand works in Nashville and said they’re keeping it small, too.

“My wife and I are having our children over for thanksgiving lunch, and my granddaughter. We normally have my brother, his wife and his children over, but this year we just decided to not do that, even though I hate it,” he said.

News 2 asked Metro Police what a consequence might be for gatherings of more than eight people; a spokesperson said they will respond to calls, but each case is circumstantial.

Mayor Cooper said the Rule of 8 is an amendment to the current public health order and the mayor did not say when it would change.