Nashville researchers paying patients for COVID-19 vaccine trials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A local research clinic hopes to recruit thousands of volunteers to study potential vaccines for COVID-19.

Clinical Research Associates, a Nashville-based clinical research firm, will be enrolling nearly 4,000 people for their study.

The trials will begin running in mid-August with participants being required to be at least 18-years-old.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems, damaged families and communities, and caused significant socioeconomic impacts. We now have an opportunity to fight back and return to normalcy with help from a vaccine. Healthy Nashvillians can contribute by volunteering to participate in a clinical trial,” said Linda Schipani, CEO of Clinical Research Associates.

Volunteer patients will be administered an initial dose of either a potential vaccine or placebo. Once the patient receives an initial dose, they will be monitored for 15 minutes and instructed on how to keep track of progress. Patients will be monitored for two years following the initial dosage to help ensure long-term safety and determine how long potential COVID-19 immunity persists.

Participants can sign up for the trials at covidnashville.com, by emailing recruiter@CRAnashville.com or by calling (615) 329-2222. Patients who participate will be compensated for their time, and volunteers will undergo additional medical screening for safety.