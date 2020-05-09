Nashville Rescue Mission works to house the homeless during the freeze warning and pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a unique battle: How to house people during a freeze warning in Nashville while still keeping them safe from COVID-19.

Right now, the Nashville Rescue Mission is working to use every inch of their facility, including thier chapel, to help spread people out. President and CEO Glenn Cranfield says their partnership with the fairgrounds is really helping, where they’re also able to house several hundred more people.

“We’re utilizing every empty space, every large space we can here at the mission, which will allow us to socially distance even in the bedtime tonight,” Cranfield said. “But we’re really grateful we’ve been able to place a lot of the folks at the fairgrounds, which already helps us to be able to socially distance here.”

Right now, the mission is housing around 650 people, but they expect that number to go up during the freeze warning.

They’ll continue taking people’s temperatures entering the building and getting them medical help if they show signs of COVID-19.