Nashville Rescue Mission sees an increase in homeless men amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Rescue Mission is keeping a close eye on the homeless population in Music City.

“It is somewhere between the number of 2,000 and 2,500 at any given time,” said Nashville Rescue Mission CEO, Glenn Cranfield.

With the recent tornado destroying homes, and businesses and now job loss from COVID-19, Cranfield says they are seeing some alarming numbers.

“This time last year April the 12, 2019 we housed 396 men,” said Cranfield.

Cranfield says they are currently housing 515 men between their downtown campus and the new fairground location made available due to the COVID-19.

“We are trying to pull through the data, talk to our guests and figure out exactly what is going on because that is a great number of increases,” said Cranfield. “We are just really evaluating these numbers right now and we had planned on putting 200 to 250 people at the fairgrounds and we continue to do that. We will get with the different providers and put our heads together and say we cant sustain this so what are we going to do moving forward.”

The fairgrounds opened to provide the Nashville Rescue Mission with the ability to practice social distancing, but with an increase in people experiencing homelessness on a daily basis they are now looking at what they can do moving forward.

“There is a capacity limit for that and we don’t know exactly what that is,” said Cranfield. “We are putting our heads together to determine how many people can you take and how many can you serve efficiently and effectively because now it looks like we are going to be at that number.”

The Nashville Rescue Mission says they are seeing between 3 to 5 new homeless men every day.

