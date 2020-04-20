Nashville Public Library offering online resources amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Public Library branches have closed their doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but many of their resources are available online.

They launched a new initiative on Friday called NPL Universe. This initiative consolidates all of the digital offerings available at the library. You can check it out at the NPL homepage or on the NPL Universe website.

Storytimes from different NPL branches can be streamed online on Facebook and YouTube. There’s also art, music, and puppet shows that you can stream as well. Podcasts and classes with music production through Studio NPL are also available.

Nashville Public Library has also launched its Annual Summer Reading challenge early this year. Prizes are available and will be dispersed when the library system opens back up.

NPL has also ordered an additional 5,000 e-materials for library patrons to enjoy during the COVID-19 closures.

