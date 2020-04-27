Nashville Pride Festival and Parade postponed until further notice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 Nashville Pride Festival and Parade originally scheduled for Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28 at Public Square Park has been postponed until further notice, according to organizers for Nashville Pride.

The Nashville Pride Board of Directors are planning “more virtual and digital experiences” with a planned celebration for sometime during fall 2020.

“While we were hopeful that we would be able to host a celebration this year, the Coronavirus pandemic forced the decision this year,” said Pride Festival Organizer Phil Cobucci, “The safety of all of our attendees is paramount and due to the uncertainty, we could not guarantee that. So this year, our plans are changing. We will be hosting a number of virtual and digital events now and through the summer as we plan an in-person event for the Fall of 2020.”

Nashville Pride events planned for the fall are planned to continue to “celebrate the history, resilience, and pride” of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Additional details about dates and changes will be announced in the coming weeks. For more details, visit nashvillepride.org.

