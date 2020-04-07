Nashville Predators feed Metro police amid COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said that the Nashville Predators are lending a helping hand to officers amid the pandemic.

Police said the Predators are having meals delivered to officers on all shifts at each of the eight precincts in the coming days.

On Tuesday, the Predators delivered food to the Central Precinct with food from the Corner Pub. Gnash was there to supervise.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE