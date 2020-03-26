1  of  35
Nashville Predators and hotels hosting Middle Tennessee blood drives

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations, after receiving an estimated 250,000 fewer donations amid canceled blood drives and coronavirus concerns. 

The U.S. Surgeon General says it is still safe to donate blood and he is worried about blood shortages in the future. 

The Red Cross says they have added extra additional precautions at blood drives to keep donors safe and are asking people to schedule appointments to donate blood. 

Appointments can be made by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. They have also added the following blood drives, in partnership with the Nashville Predators.  

Nashville Predators Blood Drive* 

4/1/2020: noon – 7 p.m. 

Location 1: Hilton Brentwood Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027 

Schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and entering sponsor code: Preds19

Location 2: Holiday Inn Nashville Vanderbilt Hotel, 2613 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37203 

Schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and entering sponsor code: HolidayInn19

* All presenting donors who pre-schedule an appointment will receive to give blood at one of the Nashville Predators Blood Drive locations will receive a $20 gift card to the Preds Team Store, while supplies last.    

Hilton Brentwood Nashville Suites, 9000 Overlook Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027 

3/31/2020: 1-7 p.m. 

4/2/2020: 2-7 p.m. 

4/8/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. 

4/9/2020: 1-7 p.m. 

Schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS and entering sponsor code: HiltonSuites

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

County# of Cases
Anderson3
Bedford1
Blount3
Bradley3
Campbell2
Carroll3
Cheatham7
Chester1
Claiborne1
Cocke1
Cumberland3
Davidson 188
DeKalb1
Dickson5
Dyer2
Fayette3
Franklin1
Gibson2
Greene7
Grundy1
Hamblen2
Hamilton15
Hardin 1
Hawkins1
Houston3
Jefferson4
Knox20
Lewis1
Lincoln1
Loudon3
Madison2
Marion1
Maury7
McMinn 2
Monroe2
Montgomery6
Overton1
Perry1
Putnam9
Roane1
Robertson15
Rutherford19
Scott1
Sevier2
Shelby117
Sullivan 2
Sumner36
Tipton6
Washington7
White1
Williamson66
Wilson 10
Residents of other states/countries100
Pending81
Total Casesas of (3/25/20)784

