Nashville police, fire chiefs get vaccinated against COVID-19

Metro Police Chief John Drake & Nashville Fire Chief William Swann

Metro Police Chief John Drake (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department) & Nashville Fire Director Chief William Swann (Photo: Nashville Fire Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The chiefs of Nashville’s police and fire departments joined their fellow officers and firefighters in getting vaccinated against the coronavirus Monday morning.

The Metro Nashville Police Department posted a video to its Twitter page showing newly-appointed Chief John Drake receiving his COVID-19 vaccination. The department said Metro officers had the chance to get vaccinated beginning Monday.

The Nashville Fire Department said its personnel also got vaccinated against the virus Monday morning and Director Chief William Swann was among the recipients.

