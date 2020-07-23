Report: Nashville one of 11 cities warned by White House to take “aggressive action” against COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new report from the Center for Public Integrity says the leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force warned 11 major cities to take aggressive action to mitigate COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the report, the cities were identified by Dr. Deborah Brix during a phone call Wednesday. They include Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis. All have been dealing with increased testing positivity rates.

Dr. Brix told state and local leaders of those cities to act quickly in conducting contact tracing for those who test positive for the virus.

