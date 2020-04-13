Nashville nurses create Amazon Wish List to help COVID-19 patients in unique way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Lacey Boulden, a nurse practitioner at Saint Thomas, realizes how stressful testing positive for COVID-19 can be. “Potentially, you think you have this virus that could kill you. You can go from being healthy one day to the hospital on a ventilator the next day,” said Boulden.

Adding to the stress, patients are quarantined in isolation. Boulden says medical staff must encourage them, “You have to be their champion. You have to, in a way, be a cheerleader. It’s going to be ok. You’re going to get through this.”

Katlyn Hamilton is one of those champions serving as a medical-surgical nurse at Centennial Medical Center. She volunteered to work with COVID-19 patients.

“I wanted to do everything I could to help out,” Hamilton said.

For her, that meant serving patients in a unique way. “We’ve made an Amazon Wish List.”

On the list, you’ll find everything from snacks, to an embroidery kit, even a handheld electronic solitaire game.

“We had a patient that was very into cars,” Hamilton, with a big smile on her face, continued, “so we put a coloring book with cars and gave it to the patients and they loved using that.”

The nurses hope these small gestures will help people heal. “Being stuck in a room for hours and hours and only seeing people three to four times within a 12-hour period is so isolating,” said Hamilton.

And, she’s happy to report, proving top-notch care both medically and emotionally can see patients through.

“I have seen people that have come from the ICU to us and we’ve discharged them. They’re so excited. It’s encouraging to see.”

