Nashville nurse collecting lotion for colleagues amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nurses face new challenges of COVID-19 every day. One woman is doing her part to lend a helping hand—literally.

“It was scary,” said Angela Markham, a nurse for 9 years. She says of all the diseases she has encountered, Coronavirus is one of the scariest.

“Someone could carry it for days and not have symptoms,” Markham said, “At the same time I’m still seeing patients. And not knowing who has it and who doesn’t.”

While hand hygiene has always been a requirement in the medical world, Markham says the recent call for more rigorous hand-washing has left her and her colleagues’ hands brittle.

“Dry, chapped, hurting by the end of the day,” Markham explained. “My hands were actually peeling one week.”

So, Markham came up with a solution, free lotion.

“I realized I had a resource in my hand that I could use to bless other people in my same field. And, so that’s what I decided to do,” said Markham.

Markham is also a Mary Kay Cosmetics consultant by hobby and is now collecting donations for the company’s “Satin Hands” product. For each tube a person purchases, Markham is donating another.

So far, 100 tubes of hand cream have been delivered to 4 medical facilities across Nashville.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE