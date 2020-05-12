Nashville nonprofit donating thousands of diapers per day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mother to Mother is a Nashville-based, nonprofit that helps to provide health and wellness items like diapers, car seats, clothes, and more to local mothers and children in need.

Janie Busbee, the founder of Mother to Mother, says right now, that need is greater than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has families concerned about their health, and where their next paycheck will come from.

“It just causes so much stress,” Busbee told News 2. “So if we can alleviate that, and they can use the money to pay their rent, or pay their power bill, or pay for food, it just takes a lot of stress off of the moms.”

Janie says that, right now, the nonprofit is giving out 50,000-80,000 diapers per day! As the amount of need continues to climb, Mother to Mother needs all the donations it can get. You can give a monetary donation to Mother to Mother on their website, but if you want to donate something physical, diapers are the most hopeful.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE