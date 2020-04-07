Breaking News
Nashville native raising money for life-saving equipment at Brooklyn hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville native working at a hospital in Brooklyn, New York has launched an online campaign to raise money for the equipment necessary to save the lives of coronavirus patients.

As an emergency medicine resident at Brooklyn Hospital Center, Jeffrey Francis has been working essentially nonstop amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think about my brother every day,” Jeffrey’s sister, Stephanie Francis, who still lives in Nashville, told News 2. “He’s busy saving lives.”

She explained, “Patients are coming in at an alarming rate. They don’t have the funds and the resources to help these patients and they are coming out in dozens in body bags and need our help.”

Stephanie added, “The bottom-line is the hospital does not have the resources, the funds, the equipment to give these patients what they need.”

In between working long hours, Stephanie said Jeffrey launched a GoFundMe page in the hopes of raising enough money to purchase ultrasound machines and much-needed personal protective equipment, known as PPE. 

While back home in Nashville, Stephanie said she had not been able to speak much with her brother, but that she wanted to help him and his fellow medical professionals amid the ongoing crisis.

“No donation is too small. Even if it’s just five dollars, no donation is too small. Every bit helps,” she explained. 

The GoFundMe page collected a few thousand dollars over its first day. The goal is $30,000.

