Nashville musician sings ‘peaceful plea’ to reopen bars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Nashville-based musician Jim Brown released a cover of the classic song, American Pie, as a peaceful plea to city government to keep musicians in mind during Nashville’s reopening.

Playing off the song’s lyrics, Brown summed the video up saying, “Don’t let this be the way the music died.” No surprise, he’s not the only one who feels this way. He just released part two of the video, in which he invited fellow musicians to sing the chorus with him as a form of solidarity.

Brown said he understands the importance of social distancing, but thinks there should be equal opportunity for restaurants and bars to safely and slowly reopen all at once.

“We really need to open up these bars, as soon as we open up the restaurants,” Brown said. “The guidelines can equal both, and I’ve got friends right now that have bars that won’t be able to reopen if they don’t get the doors open soon. They’re running out of money.”

Under the current reopening plan, bars would not be able to open until Phase Three.

