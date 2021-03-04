Nashville moving to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccinations next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville will move into Phase 1c of the COVID-19 vaccination plan on Monday, Mayor John Cooper said during his weekly news briefing.

Under Phase 1c, any person 16 and over with “high-risk medical conditions” will be allowed to get the vaccine.

The phase will make the vaccine available to caregivers of people with high-risk medical conditions. It also includes pregnant women and people who are considered obese, as well as people with hypertension, diabetes, and COPD.

Earlier in the week, the Tennessee Department of Health also announced the 89 counties under its jurisdiction would also move into Phase 1c on Monday. The department said the recently-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine helped move the state along in its plan.

The counties that are not under the state’s jurisdiction include Davidson County (Nashville), Hamilton County (Chattanooga), Knox County (Knoxville), Madison County (Jackson), Shelby County (Memphis) and Sullivan County (Blountville).