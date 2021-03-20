Nashville moves to Phase 2a/2b, 55+ for vaccinations Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville will move into Phase 2a and 2b for COVID-19 vaccinations Monday. People in those groups and those 55 and older will be able to be vaccinated no matter their health condition.

Nashville mayor John Cooper made the announcement Saturday during the city’s mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium.

“Starting Monday, anyone 55 and older and those in phases 2a and 2b which includes critical infrastructure workers will qualify regardless of your health condition,” Mayor Cooper said. “Vaccines are available through public health, area hospitals, local chain pharmacies, free clinics and other providers across Davidson County. I’m grateful to our state and federal partners for making sure that our vaccine supply is abundant. There are more than enough doses to go around so don’t hesitate to get your shot as soon as possible.”

Phase 2a includes the following Critical Infrastructure Industries, according to the Tennessee Department of Health:

Social Services (DCS) (includes child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure)

Commercial agriculture

Commercial food production

Corrections staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact)

Public transit

Phase 2b includes the following Critical Infrastructure Industries, according to the Tennessee Department of Health:

Transportation (including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports)

Public infrastructure (includes dams, roads, locks, and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection, and processing)

Telecommunications (includes those providing direct services)

Utilities/Energy (includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services)

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

You can call the Nashville Health Department at 615-862-7777.