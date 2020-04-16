Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, and Chattanooga unite to plan economic reopening, recovery from COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper, is joining up with Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke in the formation of the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force.

The task force will plan and coordinate the restoration of business activity currently suspended due to COVID-19.

A release from Mayor Cooper’s office states the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force is composed of business leaders and health care professionals appointed jointly by each metro area’s city and county mayors. Task Force appointees were vetted with and agreed to by the County Mayors in each metropolitan area — Mayors Lee Harris (Shelby County), Glenn Jacobs (Knox County), and Jim Coppinger (Hamilton County.)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has begun a process for planning the reopening of Tennessee’s economy, and this Task Force intends to further link communities together in a coordinated response.

Over the last month, the mayors of Tennessee’s “Big Four” cities and counties have signed multiple executive orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. These orders have placed their cities under states of civil emergency, asked the public to observe strict social distancing measures, and required the closure of non-essential businesses and public gatherings.

Governor Lee has maintained regular contact with Big 4 mayors to discuss protocols for eventually lifting these restrictions. The Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force is an organized way of collecting input and collaborating with the state government about how to handle this process safely.

The Task Force will listen to medical experts and evaluate economic conditions to develop recommendations and public health protocols for reopening. These recommendations will focus on the factors that indicate when businesses are safe to reopen; how businesses should be smoothly phased in; and the specific requirements for safe business operations.

Mayor John Cooper: “As employment centers and healthcare providers for their regions, the four metro areas must coordinate and help inform the statewide approach. Our challenge is restarting our economy with protocols to protect public health. This Task Force is the city’s part of a statewide solution to safely reopening our economy, and I believe will be a valuable partner to the Governor’s office and the Commissioner Ezell’s Economic Recovery Group.”

Mayor Jim Strickland: “We will get through this crisis by working as a team. It will take that same teamwork to revive our economy and get Memphians back into the workforce and to see our city thriving once again. I look forward to partnering with the Governor and the other major cities.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon: “Thanks to the cooperation of our residents, we have seen success in ‘flattening the curve’ in our communities, but we know that our economies cannot remain closed indefinitely. The members of this Task Force will help us implement responsible, data-driven strategies to protect the public and ensure that our partners in the business community can operate safely.”

Mayor Andy Berke: “From the beginning of this crisis, Tennessee’s major metro areas have been aligned on how to respond to this crisis. We’re going to stay aligned as we plan for a prosperous and healthy future.”

The Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force will be staffed by the Chiefs of Staff and/or Deputy Mayors of each mayor. It will begin meeting next week and will make public disclosures of their initial discussions, findings, and action steps next week.

Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force Members:

Memphis

Alan Crone, Crone Law Firm

Charles Ewing, Ewing Moving and Storage

Dr. Manoj Jain, infectious disease specialist

Kevin Kane, Memphis Tourism

Beverly Robertson, Greater Memphis Chamber

Nashville

Dr. James Hildreth, Meharry Medical College

Laura Hollingsworth, Ryman Hospitality

Dr. Alex Jahangir, Head of Metro Coronavirus Task Force

Rob McCabe, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

Knoxville

Kathy Brown, University of Tennessee at Knoxville

Dave Miller, First Horizon Bank

Mike Odom, Knoxville Chamber of Commerce

Ryan Steffy, SoKno Taco Restaurant

Chattanooga

Philip Byrum, Monen Family Restaurant Group

Wade Hinton, Unum

Dr. Kathleen Hunt, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger

Mitch Patel, Vision Hospitality Group

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 40 Benton 4 Bledsoe 7 Blount 46 Bradley 35 Campbell 12 Cannon 8 Carroll 13 Carter 5 Cheatham 20 Chester 6 Claiborne 5 Clay 5 Cocke 11 Coffee 17 Cumberland 55 Davidson 1,307 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 39 Dyer 24 Fayette 42 Fentress 4 Franklin 23 Gibson 25 Giles 5 Grainger 4 Greene 29 Grundy 25 Hamblen 7 Hamilton 110 Hardeman 7 Hardin 4 Hawkins 26 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 4 Humphreys 4 Jackson 6 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 182 Lake 4 Lauderdale 12 Lawrence 15 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 19 Macon 30 Madison 73 Marion 27 Marshall 12 Maury 33 McMinn 6 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 9 Montgomery 102 Moore 1 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 7 Perry 6 Polk 5 Putnam 93 Roane 7 Robertson 95 Rutherford 271 Scott 11 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,492 Smith 11 Stewart 4 Sullivan 45 Sumner 491 Tipton 54 Trousdale 19 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 46 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 324 Wilson 161 Residents of other states/countries 250 Pending 209 Total Cases – as of (4/16/20) 6,262

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 2 Blount 3 Bradley 1 Campbell 1 Carter 1 Davidson 19 Fayette 1 Franklin 1 Greene 2 Grundy 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 11 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Jefferson 1 Knox 4 Macon 3 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Putnam 2 Rutherford 6 Shelby 33 Smith 1 Sullivan 1 Sumner 28 Trousdale 1 Williamson 5 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/16/20) 141

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE