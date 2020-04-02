Nashville memory foam manufacturer looking to donate beds to hospitals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sinomax is a global company that specializes in memory foam mattresses, pillows, and mattress toppers, but now they are shifting production to help with the fight against COVID-19.



​”We are very eager to help supply hospital mattresses to anyone that needs them at this point,” said Michelle Pisciotta, Sinomax USA national sales manager.​​

The Hong Kong based company invested $30 million into their Nashville facility in 2016 and are now looking to help in any way they can.​​

“We have factory based in Nashville, Tennessee where we pour our own memory foam,” said Pisciotta, “We have some covers that are medical grade covers and we can actually supply and manufacture 3,000 mattresses a day.”​​

As many hospitals have become overwhelmed across the world, lacking protective gear and other resources, Sinomax wants to make sure that doesn’t continue to happen. The company will now shift their focus to help hospitals and are encouraging other companies to do the same.​​

“If you do have the means to change up what you are manufacturing, what you are producing, take those steps to reach out to your local government and help out your fellow citizens,” said Pisciotta.​​

So far they have reached out to numerous hospitals and agencies asking if anyone needs help.

