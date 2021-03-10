Nashville Mayor John Cooper gets COVID-19 vaccine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Wednesday that he received his COVID-19 vaccination.

Mayor Cooper took to Twitter to thank the Metro Public Health Department and posted a picture holding his vaccination card. He also thanked FEMA and Hands on Nashville for their volunteering to help with vaccine distribution.

So far, Mayor Cooper said more than 200,000 vaccines have been given in Nashville. He said Nashville is well on its way to giving out another 100,000 by the end of March.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, you can call 615-862-7777 or visit the city’s COVID-19 webpage.