Nashville mayor, health leaders hosting coronavirus press conference Sunday

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper is joining health leaders for a press conference regarding the coronavirus COVID-19.

Officials did not release what exactly the briefing will entail, but it’s scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The briefing will include Dr. Alex Jahangir, Board of Health Chairman, Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of Health, and John Dunn, DVM, PhD, State Epidemiologist, Tennessee Department of Health.

A student at Vanderbilt University has tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while away at home out of state.

In a separate case, a Williamson County man is being quarantined after testing positive for the virus. A spokesperson with the Tennessee Department of Health said the man traveled on a nonstop, round-trip flight between Boston, Massachusetts and Nashville International Airport.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday activated a task force to coordinate the state’s efforts to prevent and treat coronavirus.

