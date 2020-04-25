Nashville man’s ‘impression’ is a message of hope during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Signs and symbols of a city, music, and Broadway are synonymous with Nashville.

Not even two months ago, heartache from a tornado was met with helping hands, sentiments of Nashville strong.

“Nashville, we’ve been through a lot but we’ve held up together,” says Stepfon Boyd.

Boyd is a Nashville local with an affinity for Mr. T, and an uncanny resemblance. But for Boyd it’s more than a look, it’s a message.

“Thanks for holding it strong, thanks for being strong. Let’s keep loving one another, and stay Nashville strong.”

He’s posed in front of the honky-tonk landmarks. Yet it’s a reminder of the optimism from Boyd, normally flowing in Music City, which is now hard to come by.

“I’ve just never lived anywhere that has such a comradery when it comes to the entire city,” Boyd says.

The city needs its engine, tourism, to help it get back on track.

“That’s super important, important for the economy, Nashville’s economy of course.”

And as Boyd sees it, going into another weekend, again, with so much at stake, Nashville’s in good hands.

“Living in Nashville you get that reassurance from the community, and knowing the businesses here are going to do the right thing, everything they can to keep people safe and healthy,” says Boyd.

A city and future in good hands because of the people who call it home.

