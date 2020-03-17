Live Now
Nashville man sings, plays guitar to senior citizens in COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many nursing homes around the nation are in lockdown as COVID-19 continues to spread, but some people are finding unique ways to visit their loved ones.

While some are stopping by The Harmony in Brentwood and waving to family through the glass, others like David DeLoach are using their talents to keep the elderly entertained.

David stopped by his mother’s facility to say hello, but also sing and play guitar. He didn’t stop there as he continued to move around the building, outside and at least 40 feet away of course, and played to anyone who wanted to listed.

DeLoach said he wanted everyone stuck inside to know they had people thinking about them.

He plans on going back soon to play again.

