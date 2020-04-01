1  of  25
Nashville Lifesaver Breakfast canceled due to COVID-19, Red Cross still needs help

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Lifesaver Breakfast fundraiser for the American Red Cross was canceled.

The revenue from this event represents 20% of the annual budget for the Greater Nashville area. This March, we have already been hit hard with the tornadoes and the Red Cross is still supporting folks impacted by them.

The Red Cross helps military members and their families, they also help by gathering blood donations, and they help with all disasters.

The theme of this year’s breakfast was being prepared for disasters and our own Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy was the event chair. Check out this video below about the importance of the Red Cross mission through the eyes of a survivor of the 2019 February floods.

Please consider making a donation today and help the American Red Cross continue delivering its lifesaving mission here locally and across the nation, especially during this public health emergency. You can make a donation by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make a gift to support your local Chapter. You can also donate by clicking the button below:

If you are healthy and feeling well, please make an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, clicking the “Donate Blood” button below or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

