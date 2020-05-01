Nashville Laborer’s Union Supports Mayor Cooper’s Plan Extend Safer-at-Home Order

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Southeast District of LIUNA, the local Laboror’s Union, came out supporting Mayor John Cooper’s safer-at-home order extension and phased reopening plan for businesses.

LIUNA represents essential workers at Vanderbilt University and construction projects around Middle Tennesse.

“At a time when Americans are receiving mixed messages from government at every level, Mayor Cooper’s steady leadership of our city has been critical to the health and safety of LIUNA members and their families,” said Glenn Farner, Business Manager of the Southeast District of LIUNA. “The phased approach to reopening Nashville businesses gives workers clear expectations and puts their health and safety ahead of any artificial timeline. Mayor Cooper’s approach shows respect for their hard work.”

The union also said its grateful for Mayor cooper’s efforts in working with immigrant workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are especially glad Mayor Cooper is working to fully engage our immigrant and refugee community in this uncertain time,” said Johnny Orton, Business Manager of LIUNA Local 386 in Madison, “Too often immigrant construction workers are not given the PPE and training needed to work safely, even before the COVID crisis. The new partnership with TIRRC and the Health Department gives us hope this will change for good.”

