Nashville International Airport set to receive nearly $55 billion in relief funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tuesday the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced $10 billion in relief funding for airports across the country.  

The federal funding is meant to go towards families, workers, and businesses suffering due to the major drop in air travel. 

According to a map released by the Federal Aviation Administration, Nashville International Airport is set to receive $54,963,454

