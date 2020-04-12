1  of  15
Nashville ICU nurse creates “Our Eyes” video recognizing front-line workers amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville ICU nurse created a video to recognize healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Seely told News 2 he’s been a nurse at TriStar Centennial Medical Center for 29 years. Seely said he’s held a specialized position as a Rapid Response Team leader for the last 13 years.

Seely said he’s also been a professional photographer for about 10 years. Now, he’s created a video called “Our Eyes” to honor those working on the front-lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seely released the following statement to News 2:

I had a vision for this project running around in my head for about 3 weeks, centered around one common feature that isolated COVID patients could relate to and where they unfortunately miss with us being hidden behind the mask…our eyes. I’m thrilled that this captures the heartfelt emotion and compassion that we have for the folks that need our care. This video only highlights a few of the hundreds of people involved in a variety of departments. I’m honored that is has captured the attention that it has.

Jeff Seely, RN

News 2 is bringing you a special on Monday April 13 called ‘Faces from the Front Line” where we spoke with doctors, nurses and researchers on the front-line of the COVID-19 fight in Tennessee. Those interviews will air all day in every newscast.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson12
Bedford17
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount46
Bradley31
Campbell10
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham17
Chester6
Claiborne3
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee11
Cumberland40
Davidson 1,111
Decatur1
DeKalb9
Dickson30
Dyer18
Fayette30
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson19
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene26
Grundy21
Hamblen4
Hamilton105
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins22
Haywood13
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson14
Johnson2
Knox169
Lauderdale8
Lawrence12
Lewis2
Lincoln8
Loudon16
Macon23
Madison56
Marion24
Marshall9
Maury32
McMinn 4
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery88
Morgan5
Obion7
Overton5
Perry3
Polk4
Putnam85
Roane5
Robertson81
Rutherford235
Scott8
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,130
Smith7
Stewart4
Sullivan 37
Sumner435
Tipton44
Trousdale17
Unicoi1
Union3
Warren4
Washington37
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson312
Wilson 135
Residents of other states/countries276
Pending19
Total Casesas of (4/11/20)5,114

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner22
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/11/20)101

