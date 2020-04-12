Nashville ICU nurse creates “Our Eyes” video recognizing front-line workers amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville ICU nurse created a video to recognize healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jeff Seely told News 2 he’s been a nurse at TriStar Centennial Medical Center for 29 years. Seely said he’s held a specialized position as a Rapid Response Team leader for the last 13 years.

Seely said he’s also been a professional photographer for about 10 years. Now, he’s created a video called “Our Eyes” to honor those working on the front-lines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seely released the following statement to News 2:

I had a vision for this project running around in my head for about 3 weeks, centered around one common feature that isolated COVID patients could relate to and where they unfortunately miss with us being hidden behind the mask…our eyes. I’m thrilled that this captures the heartfelt emotion and compassion that we have for the folks that need our care. This video only highlights a few of the hundreds of people involved in a variety of departments. I’m honored that is has captured the attention that it has. Jeff Seely, RN

You can learn more about Jeff on each of his social media pages:

Instagram: @jeffseelyphoto

Facebook: jeffseyephotography

News 2 is bringing you a special on Monday April 13 called ‘Faces from the Front Line” where we spoke with doctors, nurses and researchers on the front-line of the COVID-19 fight in Tennessee. Those interviews will air all day in every newscast.

