Nashville Humane Association to host ‘bark break’ for front-line workers at TriStar Skyline Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Humane Association (NHA) is partnering with TriStar Skyline Medical Center to bring puppy kisses to front-line healthcare workers this week, according to a release to the media.

NHA officials are calling this event a ‘Bark Break’ for doctors, nurses and other health care administrators.

The event will be held on Thursday, October 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

We are so excited for this opportunity to partner with TriStar Health and host a very special ‘Bark Break’ for the frontline heath care workers at TriStar Skyline Medical Center. Our goal at Nashville Humane is to not only help animals get adopted, but also to help celebrate shelter pets. I can’t think of any better way to brighten someone’s day, even if just for a few brief moments, than by sharing the amazing power of doggie kisses! Laura Chavarria, NHA Executive Director

Puppies in socially distances pens, plus adult dogs will also be there to give cuddles and kisses to medical personnel at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

