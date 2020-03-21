Nashville Humane Association providing drive-thru community food bank

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 26: A puppy from North Shore Animal League America attends the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Rachael Ray’s pet food brand, Nutrish at Gary’s Loft on February 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Nutrish)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Humane Association (NHA) officials said they want to do their part after tornadoes and recent social distancing guidelines are causing some to struggle.

NHA is expanding their community food bank to twice a week for those in need of food for their furry friends.

Every Sunday and Wednesday through April, NHA will be providing a drive-thru food bank beginning Sunday, March 21, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. for people who need food for their dogs and cats.

“The Darcy Lashinsky Memorial Food Bank was created to provide assistance to people in our community who may need a little help,” said Laura Chavarria, NHA Executive Director. “There is nothing more important to our mission at NHA than supporting our local pet-loving community here in Nashville and helping ensure that no pets go without food.”

The food bank is stocked by Nashville Humane Association, partner donations, and community food donations to the shelter.

If you would like to support NHA’s community food bank, donations to the food bank can be through the shelter’s donation page.

You can also donate by purchasing food on their Amazon Wishlist. NHA is asking individuals not to drop off donations at the shelter.

