Nashville hospitals prepare for spike in COVID-19 patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hospitals around the country are doing what they can to treat a growing number of patients infected with COVID-19.

The nation’s top infectious disease doctors say we will see a spike in COVID-19 cases within the next two weeks.

Hospitals are bracing for the peak of the virus but they are not immune to it, either.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 86 employees have tested positive. Some have recovered and are already back to work while others are self-isolating at home.

Officials would not say if the employees are healthcare workers.

A study from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates Tennessee will hit a peak of 18,979 hospital beds on April 26th. This is roughly 11,000 more beds than are currently available in the state.

Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Health Department said as of right now, Tennessee is prepared.

“We’ve been watching them as a percentage and the in-patient bed capacity and the ICU bed capacity has been north of 30% that is even more than it is in a typical flu season right now, ventilators is upwards of 70% available, we’re in good shape right now,” explained Dr. Piercey.

Heading into what Metro Public Health officials said will be the peak of the virus, Dr. Alex Jahangir said he has “no idea” how many cases Nashville should expect.

“This is very much top of mind for us, and as we look at models and so forth we think about raising capacity for many hundreds if not more, the key though is, I apologize if I’m redundant, I keep saying this in any interview, it’s a supply and demand issue, we could have 200,000 extra beds put in Nashville, for people, but if a lot of people get infected at one time, a certain percent of people are going to need those beds, the best thing to do is flatten the curve, make sure we don’t have as many people infected at one time. At that point, hopefully we can meet whatever capacity we need,” said Dr. Jahangir.

Governor Bill Lee has issued a “Safer-at-Home” order encouraging people to stay at home, stay apart and close all business that cannot operate safely in hopes of flattening the curve and preserving hospital resources.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 9 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 10 Bradley 9 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 3 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 11 Davidson 364 DeKalb 4 Dickson 12 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 5 Gibson 5 Giles 1 Greene 12 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 40 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 4 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 1 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 52 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 5 Marion 6 Maury 11 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 24 Roane 2 Robertson 27 Rutherford 57 Scott 2 Sevier 7 Shelby 396 Smith 1 Sullivan 11 Sumner 164 Tipton 16 Trousdale 3 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Wayne 1 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 111 Wilson 32 Residents of other states/countries 192 Pending 101 Total Cases – as of (3/30/20) 1,834

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE