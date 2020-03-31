Nashville hospitals prepare for spike in COVID-19 patients

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hospitals around the country are doing what they can to treat a growing number of patients infected with COVID-19.

The nation’s top infectious disease doctors say we will see a spike in COVID-19 cases within the next two weeks.

Hospitals are bracing for the peak of the virus but they are not immune to it, either.

At Vanderbilt University Medical Center, 86 employees have tested positive. Some have recovered and are already back to work while others are self-isolating at home.

Officials would not say if the employees are healthcare workers.

A study from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates Tennessee will hit a peak of 18,979 hospital beds on April 26th. This is roughly 11,000 more beds than are currently available in the state.

Dr. Lisa Piercey with the Tennessee Health Department said as of right now, Tennessee is prepared.

“We’ve been watching them as a percentage and the in-patient bed capacity and the ICU bed capacity has been north of 30% that is even more than it is in a typical flu season right now, ventilators is upwards of 70% available, we’re in good shape right now,” explained Dr. Piercey.

Heading into what Metro Public Health officials said will be the peak of the virus, Dr. Alex Jahangir said he has “no idea” how many cases Nashville should expect.

“This is very much top of mind for us, and as we look at models and so forth we think about raising capacity for many hundreds if not more, the key though is, I apologize if I’m redundant, I keep saying this in any interview, it’s a supply and demand issue, we could have 200,000 extra beds put in Nashville, for people, but if a lot of people get infected at one time, a certain percent of people are going to need those beds, the best thing to do is flatten the curve, make sure we don’t have as many people infected at one time. At that point, hopefully we can meet whatever capacity we need,” said Dr. Jahangir.

Governor Bill Lee has issued a “Safer-at-Home” order encouraging people to stay at home, stay apart and close all business that cannot operate safely in hopes of flattening the curve and preserving hospital resources.

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

NameAgeResidence
1.Pete Meenen73Davidson/Grundy
2.Ron Golden56Goodlettsville
3.No ID65+Hamilton County
4.No ID67Davidson County
5.No IDShelby County
6.No IDN/A
7.Homer Barr80Sumner County
8.Joe Diffie61Davidson County
9.No IDSumner County
10.No IDKnox County
11.No IDN/A
12.No IDN/A
13.No IDN/A

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson9
Bedford1
Benton3
Bledsoe2
Blount10
Bradley9
Campbell4
Cannon2
Carroll5
Cheatham8
Chester3
Claiborne2
Cocke1
Coffee1
Cumberland11
Davidson 364
DeKalb4
Dickson12
Dyer3
Fayette10
Franklin5
Gibson5
Giles1
Greene12
Grundy2
Hamblen2
Hamilton40
Hardeman1
Hardin 1
Hawkins4
Haywood2
Henry1
Houston1
Jefferson5
Johnson2
Knox52
Lewis2
Lincoln1
Loudon8
Macon3
Madison5
Marion6
Maury11
McMinn 3
McNairy1
Meigs1
Monroe3
Montgomery13
Morgan1
Obion1
Overton2
Perry2
Putnam24
Roane2
Robertson27
Rutherford57
Scott2
Sevier7
Shelby396
Smith1
Sullivan 11
Sumner164
Tipton16
Trousdale3
Unicoi1
Union1
Washington14
Wayne1
Weakley1
White1
Williamson111
Wilson 32
Residents of other states/countries192
Pending101
Total Casesas of (3/30/20)1,834

